Passaris Invites Sonko To Engage EACC As Rivalry Escalates

Nairobi women representative Esther Passaris has responded to Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s allegations of blackmail and swindling.

In her response, Passaris termed Sonko as a liar, inviting him to present his evidence to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to prove his case.

“Let him take his evidence to @EACCKenya I invite them to investigate if indeed I was paid twice for CSW 2018. It’s very shameful for one to knowingly lie, deceive the public with online theatrics and in the same breath refuse to engage all investigative arms of government,” tweeted Passaris.

Responding to Kenyans on Twitter, Passaris also alluded to impending law suit against the governor for alleged defamation.

Asked whether she would sue the governor, Passaris simply responded “watch this space”, without giving further details.

Appearing on Citizens JKLive show, Sonko, said that Passaris has in several occasions swindled Nairobi County government and himself as a governor.

He revealed that the Women Rep swindled him Ksh10 million, promising to procure an out of court settlement of the gubernatorial case. However, Sonko alleged that Passaris did not pay his opponents, and the case had to proceed to conclusion.

He also talked about how Passaris in many times demanded a per diem from the county, despite being given one by the National Assembly.

“The Nairobi County women representative wanted her per diem to be paid twice. I have not paid her and I will not pay,” said Sonko.

Sonko who was loaded with ‘supporting documents was cut before he could unleash the ‘full dossier’, as editors at Citizen TV ended the show prematurely.

