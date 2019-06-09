Murang’a County CEC Paul Macharia Involved In A Grisly Accident

Murang’a County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Water Paul Macharia is nursing injuries at the Murang’a Level Five Hospital after getting involved in a grisly accident that left one dead this morning.

According to police reports, the CEC was driving himself towards Murang’a town when he lost control of the car and hit a tree near Kenol Murang’a road near Maragua.

Murang’a County police Commander Josphat Kinyua confirmed the incdence, saying that the identity of the passenger who was in the company of the CEC is awaiting confirmation. The passenger died on the spot while Macharia suffered a broken leg.

A fortnight ago, three people lost their lives in an accident involving a matatu and a JKUAT bus.

Early this morning, over sixty passengers escaped death narrowly after the bus they were travelling was involved in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway at Ihindu in Naivasha.

One passenger died while 20 got injuries and were rushed to hospital.

