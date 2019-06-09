Kisumu All Stars, Wazito Promoted To The Kenyan Premier League

Wazito FC and Kisumu All Stars have earned promotion to the Kenyan Premier League after finishing first and second respectively in the National Super League.

Moneybags Wazito FC drubbed hapless St. Josephs of Nakuru 7-1 at the Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo to make a grand return to the Kenya’s topflight after a season in the cold.

The club owned by billionaire Dubai-based budinessman Ricardo Badoer amassed 81 points from 38 games to confirm their new status.

Kisumu All Stars were equally ruthless against relegated Thika United, thumping them 7-1 at their backyard in Thika to join the table of men.

Stars’ story started this season when they bought Palos FC’s spot in the second tier league following the disbandment of Palos FC due to financial challenges.

However, the history of the club in Kenyan football is not new, the original Kisumu All Stars was relegated from the Kenyan Premier League in 2010 leading to it’s eventual death.

The current outfit has the blessings of the County Government of Kisumu.

In another game of the day, Nairobi Stima beat Eldoret Youth 4-2 to book a playoffs match against Posta Rangers. The aggregate winner of the two legged fixture will earn KPL status.

