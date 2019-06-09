Kirinyaga Police Officer Who Assaulted Three People Demanding Free Beer Arrested

Gilbert Andika, a Kirinyaga police officer who assaulted three people demanding that they buy him beer has been arrested.

Andika is said to have attacked the three victims after refusing to buy him beer at a pub in Kiamutugu Trading Centre, Gichugu Sub-county.

Gichugu OCPD Anthony Mbogo said the officer was detained at Kianyaga Police Station pending arraignment on Monday.

Scores escaped with minor injuries as they fled after the officer used his gun to hit the residents.

The residents are reported to have held protests against the AP officer, which prompted his arrest.

