Kirinyaga Police Officer Who Assaulted Three People Demanding Free Beer Arrested

Gilbert Andika, a Kirinyaga police officer who assaulted three people demanding that they buy him beer has been arrested.

Andika is said to have attacked the three victims after refusing to buy him beer at a pub in Kiamutugu Trading Centre, Gichugu Sub-county.

Gichugu OCPD Anthony Mbogo said the officer was detained at Kianyaga Police Station pending arraignment on Monday.

Scores escaped with minor injuries as they fled after the officer used his gun to hit the residents.

The residents are reported to have held protests against the AP officer, which prompted his arrest.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

