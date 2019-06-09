Dozens Injured As Mbukinya Bus Rolls At Kinungi, Near Naivasha

Over 20 people are nursing injuries at Naivasha sub-county hospital after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Ihindu along busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The early morning accident involved a bus christened Mbukinya that was travelling from Kakamega to Nairobi.

The driver of the 62-seater bus veered from his lane towards the right side of the road where the vehicle tipped over and rolled several times into a nearby farm.

Read:Murang’a County CEC Paul Macharia Involved In A Grisly Accident

According to reports 18 people were seriously injured and are currently fighting for their lives.

“We received 48 patients and we have managed to stabilise a number of them who are due for discharge.

“As per now, majority of the victims are in stable condition but under watch,” said Naivasha sub-county hospital medical superintendent, Dr Angeline Ithondeka.

Also Read: Seven Killed In Accident On Mombasa-Malindi Highway

Passengers in the ill-fated bus blamed the driver for the self-involving accident saying that he was drunk.

According to Pastor Moses Wafula, the bus left Kakamega on Saturday evening and all went well until they reached Nakuru when a younger man was left behind the wheel, as the elderly driver alighted.

“Our problems started there as the new driver was speeding, smoking and talking with some girls who were seated behind him,” Wafula said.

Also Read: Willy Paul Breaks Silence After Tanzania Accident Reports

Another passenger Jasline Amakobe said the driver was speeding, adding that he was smoking bhang minutes before the accident occurred. Their warnings to the young man fell on deaf ears.

“We thank God that no life has been lost but the blame lies squarely with the driver who has caused this accident due to reckless driving,” the passenger said.

Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa confirmed the accident saying they are investigating claims of drink-driving at the time of the incident as police hunt for the driver who escaped after the incident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu