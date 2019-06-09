Dennis Itumbi Narrates How He Met Monica Kimani’s Dad On A Flight To Nigeria

State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi has said that he met and had a conversation with Monica Kimani’s father, Paul Ngarama on a flight to Nigeria.

In a Facebook post,Itumbi says that Ngarama immediately identified him, and requested that the switch seats before the flight began.

“”I follow you Dennis and I love your updates, especially the way you deal with insults,” He told me. He then asked if we can change positions, he wanted the window position. I agreed. He then introduced himself by name and business card,” narrates Itumbi.

As expected, their discussion started on the case of Monica Kimani’s murder, where journalist Jacque Maribe was roped in for allegedly hosting and trying to protect prime suspect Jowie Irungu.

Maribe is a close friend to Itumbi, with whom they are said to have once dated.

Mr Ngarama first, according to Itumbi, exonerated Maribe of any wrongdoing, saying that involving her was a creation of the media.

“I do not believe Maribe killed my daughter. I love that you have stood by her throughout. The Story of Jacque was just for Media. Anyone of my age and who is a parent knows it is not true,” said Ngarama as quoted by Itumbi.

Ngarama also expressed interest to meet Maribe’s parents, and maybe pray together.

“If you see Maribe’s Mum and Dad, tell them that one day when it is all over we can pray together as parents, maybe we are the people God wants to use to reach to our young people,” added Ngarama.

He also said that he is yet to heal from the death of her daughter, who was “learning business”.

“I lost a daughter I loved. It has taken time but I am healing, we had many plans, my daughter was learning business, but what do we say other than thank God for giving us Monica?” added Ngarama.

