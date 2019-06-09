Adelle Onyango Quits Kiss FM After 7 Years On The Airwaves

Popular radio presenter Adelle Onyango has called it quits at Kiss 100 after seven years of service.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, the sassy Breakfast show host, said the Friday show, she hosts alongside Shaffie Weru, was her last.

“Yesterday I had my last breakfast radio show with Kiss FM. It’s been a decision that I did not come to lightly, ” Adelle said.

According to her, she needs a new challenge after such a long time at the Radio Africa- owned station.

“After 7 years on Kiss, I need a new challenge. Change is the only constant thing in life, and it is through endings that we begin anew. In leaving Kiss I have a whole lot of thoughts, ” she added.

Adelle thanked her fans and her colleagues for the good time they had.

“To my coworkers, my bosses. To anyone who tuned in, to TeamADELLE I say thank you! As for the future, I say CHEERS… Here’s to everyone starting a new, here’s to everyone believing, here’s to everyone evolving, here’s to everyone who wants to make a difference, here’s to the unknown, here’s to the darkness and the light, here’s to forgiveness and all that we fight, here’s to the stories that no one knows, here’s to the endings and all the foes, ” Adelle wrote.

However, in the post, she remained silent on where she was headed.

Adelle’s departure comes four months after rumor went round that she has resigned.

In April, sources at Radio Africa Group told a local media that the presenter had resigned and was serving on notice.

The source said that she was to quit in March to join an NGO after launching her own initiative.

Adelle has been vocal about the fight against rape and empowering the youth with a focus on mental health.

Moments after her post went viral on Saturday, fans and colleagues thronged her wall wishing her the very best in her next ride.

Here are some of the comments.

Carolradull wrote: “All the best Queen! Forever a star.”

Kriserroh said : “Blessings on your next adventure.”

Antoneosoul wrote : “Love you ALWAYS @adelleonyango.”

“Can’t even start to say what this means to us!!! You will surely be missed on national radio and we will be camping on your podcast to listen to you every day on the new conversations that you will be hosting and creating. You have done really well these couple of years and you are amazing! Cheers to your new journey! It will be another awesome and brilliant one! We are here for you no matter what! #Champion #InspiringWoman #GoAdelle, ” said Anyikowoko .

Chrispin_lukidi Maaan said :”am hurt but change is inevitable…all the best ma in all your endeavours.”

Tracywanjiru_ “God bless you on your new journey, Adele. You are an inspiration to many. #GoAdelle.”

Joseyangdavid replied: “All the best darling. I can’t control my tears that you are leaving…that was soo soon.. You have been the best…you always made my day. But I know you are aiming the highest…you will be missed by me and a Million others…”

Cynthiakimola said :”You are a boss! Excited for you! You were such a joy to work with!! Go shine!!

Aliciamukui We will miss you.”

