“Zico” Resigns As Gor Mahia Assistant Coach

Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno has resigned as Gor Mahia assistant coach citing need for a new challenge.

The club’s boss Ambrose Rachier accepted his letter of resignation on Friday and thanked him for his services.

“We have accepted Zico’s resignation and thank him for his dedicated service. We wish him well in his future endeavors”, Rachier told the club’s website.

“It has been a pleasure working with Zico, and on behalf of the team, we would like to wish him the very best in all his future endeavors”, Rachier added.

Zedekiah Otieno rejoined Gor Mahia technical team in 2017 and has been instrumental in the team’s good run in both the Kenyan Premier League and CAF assignments.

He is heavily linked with a move to KCB FC who recently parted ways with coach Frank Ouna.

