Wanyama Scores As Harambee Stars Edge Out Madagascar In Friendly

The Harambee Stars edged out Madagascar 1-0 in a pre – AFCON 2019 friendly played at Stade Robert Bobin Stadium, Paris, France on Friday night.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and the Stars skipper Victor Wanyama converted from the spot in the 64th to earn the slim victory.

Madagascar had their own penalty in the first half after goalkeeper Patrick Matasi fouled their player in the box but the St. George FC custodian stepped to make amends by pulling a save.

Read: Japanese Side Kashiwa Reysol Finally Release Michael Olunga For Harambee Stars Camp

Stars have been camping in Paris, France ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt which starts in two weeks time.

The coach Sebastien Migné side will play their last warm up match next Saturday against the DRC in Spain.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu