Police Officer Commits Suicide After Wife And Colleague Question His Excessive Drinking

A police officer based at Tala police station has committed suicide after a meeting with his wife and and another officer imploring him to stop excessive drinking.

Andrew Kiplimo was under going depression treatment at the Kangundo level 4 hospital and was found hanging on a tree .He hanged himself using a t shirt that he was wearing.

The deceased’s body was taken to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital mortuary.

There has been an increase in death of police officers who have died as a result of depression

