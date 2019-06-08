Nandi Governor Stephen Sang Engages Man In Fiery Confrontation (Video)

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Friday roughed up an unidentified man at a tea plantation in his region.

According to reports, Governor Sang engaged the man while addressing complains from his residents over a grabbed parcel of land.

In the video making rounds, the Governor is seen fiercely grabbing the man by his collar while uttering unclear words to him.

“Acting on the complaints from the public and having established ownership of the land held by the county in trust of the public, today I led the community in the recovery of four acres of land, reserved for the establishment of public utilities,” he noted.

It is further noted that the community had built the Cheburet Cattle Dip in Matema village, Kapsimatwo but the land was allegedly forcefully taken away and their dip destroyed.

“This has negatively affected the community’s economic development who have continued to suffer in the hands of a few individuals who have denied them their rightful ownership of their land.

“I want to assure the people of Nandi that we will continue repossessing all the parcels of land that belong to the public in our county. God Bless Nandi,” Sang stated.

