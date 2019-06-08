Khaligraph Jones And Girlfriend Georgina Welcome Baby Girl

Celebrated rapper Khaligraph Jones is the Newest father in town after his girlfriend Georgina gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Khaligraph Jones who is currently in the USA for a tour took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of baby Amali Jones Oukobefore she was born in this post.

View this post on Instagram Mungu Ni Mwema, #respecttheogs #mrinternational A post shared by Khaligraph jones (@khaligraph_jones) on May 21, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

Mseto East Africa announced the news of the rapper welcoming his baby girl by congratulating him

“Congratulations are in order for Kenyan rapper #Khaligraph who has quietly become a father for the first time. Khali together with his girlfriend G were blessed last night with a bouncing baby girl named Amali Jones Ouko. Once again Congratulations to the two,” wrote Mseto East Africa.

This comes a few days after the ‘Superman’ rapper shared a few photos taken with his girlfriend, as she inched closer to her due date.

We at Kahawa Tungu congratulate the rapper and his girlfriend Georgina.

