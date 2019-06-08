Jubilee Party Still Intact, Ignore Tanga Tanga, Kieleweke Factions- Kipchumba Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has told Lenyans to ignore the Kieleweke and tanga tanga factions in the Jubilee party.

He said that although they disagreed on some issues but the party was still intact and was confident about having a candidate in the 2022 elections.

“Ignore Kieleweke or Tanga Tanga … we are all in Jubilee Party. The factions are only singing choruses but we are together in spirit. We are hopeful that the President will support Dr Ruto in 2022 just as he promised,” he said at Karingu Secondary School while attending the prize giving day.

In the recent past members there have been public outburst from members of the Jubilee party with some supporting the DP Ruto while others spoke against his 2022 bid stating that he was not legible to vie as a presidential candidate.

The rift has been thickened by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who has demanded that DP also considers the Mt Kenya region for development agenda.

“Congratulations Deputy President William Ruto for launching the Ksh 5 Billion irrigation Project In Busia. The great people of Busia deserve no less. Just a polite reminder that Maara Dam in Tharaka Nithi, Rupingazi And Kithino in Embu, Naru Moru Dam in Nyeri, Malewa Dam in Nyandarua, Rwabura Dam and Kinale Dam in Kiambu, Wiyumiririe and Nanyuki Dams in Laikipia, Maragwa Dam in Muranga are gathering dust in the drawers of the Ministry of Agriculture. The entire Meru County has no single project. The people of Thwake, Busia, Kimwarer, Arror, Itare, Mzima, Chemususu Dams deserve them. The people in my region are not children of a lesser God. We shall overcome,” He wrote in his Facebook Page.

