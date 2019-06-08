Homa Bay CEC Philemon Donny Opar Shot Dead in Kendu Bay

A member of the Homa Bay County cabinet was last night shot dead at a petrol station he is said to won in Kendu Bay.

Philemon Donny Opar who is the Homa Bay County’s CEC in charge of Transport and Infrastructure was apparently reviewing the day’s activities at the petrol station where he was gunned down by assailants.

Donny Opar, as he was famously known, was a long time NGO finance professional who worked with various reputable international NGOs in the region. He was appointed in April 2019 to head the key portfolio which is known to be controlled and manipulated by powerful construction cartels.

In 2015, Donny Opar was accused by Rachuonyo residents of blocking them from accessing Kenya Power line which was supposed to pass through a piece of land he owned.

The killing of Donny Opar last night brought to fore the risks senior county officials face as they implement policies at the devolved units.

We are waiting for the police to issue a proper directive on who the killers are and what their mission was.

