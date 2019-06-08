7-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car In DP Ruto’s Convoy Dies In Hospital

Sidney Mambala, 7-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy in Busia County succumbed to injuries on Friday night.

Following his death, DP Ruto announced that his office will see to it that his family will receive the needed support.

Speaking on his Twitter page, the Deputy President expressed his condolences to the family, affirming that he had already spoken to the boy’s father.

“Saddened by the news of the passing on of Sidney Mambala Felix, a young and bubbly boy. Followed closely the situation after I was informed of the unfortunate incident and, now, deeply condole with the family of Mzee Mambala, his peers and friends for the grave loss of a loved one,” he posted.

I have spoken with Mzee to pass my consideration and assured the family of reference and support during this difficult time. May God rest young Sidney in eternal peace. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 8, 2019

Felix, 7, had been taken to Port Victoria Hospital moments after the accident happened and was in critical condition.

According to police in Busia, the vehicle involved in the accident was carrying the DP’s press team.

The incident happened after DP Ruto had just concluded his address to residents of Budalangi at the St. Benedict’s Budalangi Secondary School, and was leaving the venue when the incident happened at 4:50 pm.

Moments after the DP took to Twitter stating: “It has come to my attention that after leaving a function in my development tour of Busia County, a young boy, Sidney Mamba Felix, got in an accident involving a car in my entourage.

“Following the unfortunate incident, Sidney was placed under immediate medical attention and my office is being appraised of and reacting to the boy’s condition to ensure he gets proper treatment. Praying for a quick recovery,” he shared.

The DP, who was in the County to launch development projects, handed over of a five-acre parcel of land to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute from the county government.

