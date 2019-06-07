Willy Paul and Nandy’s ‘Erotic’ Performance In Tanzania Leaves Tongues Wagging – Video

Controversial singer Willy Paul did not come to play, at least judging from his recent behaviour on stage.

Rebukes from his followers seem not to move him, especially after his recent raunchy performance with Tanzanian songbird Nandy, who some believe he’s dating.

During the last week’s Choma Na Ngoma festivals at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), the duo suggestively danced to the tune, leaving moral cops disappointed.

Read: Singer Willy Paul Raunchy Dance Moves With Nandy Light The Internet (Video)

Hours after one of the cars in their convoy was involved in an accident in Morogoro Tanzania, the two proceeded to their final destination Sumbawanga where they treated their fans with one of a life time performance.

In a video that’s trending online, while performing their hit song , Hallelujah, Nandy hopped on Willy Paul’s waist grinding the one time popular gospel artist to the amusement of their fans, who kept yearning for more.

Moments after his performance, the singer posted on his Instagram account a flirty picture of him with Nandy, defending his moves.

Also Read: Willy Paul, Nandy Involved In Accident In Tanzania (Video)

“Hapa kazi tu. #mandelastadium tulijaza @officialnandy .. let’s take it a note higher and kill it.. #hallelujah1 15,000 heads in one stadium. @officialnandy umetisha..” Willy Paul wrote.

The post attracted wild reactions from netizens, who castigated him for dumping christian values.

Here are some of the comments.

@antorim wrote: “Heri Gloria muliro angeacha ujitie kitanzi…injili isonge mbele tu.”

Also Read: Willy Paul Breaks Silence After Tanzania Accident Reports

Nik said: “Bro. Willy it’s just a matter of time, the Lord will draw you back to Him. With His mercies He will uphold u with His hands. For where can I hid from ur presence, If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me and the light become night around me,” even the darkness will not be dark to you; the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you oh Lord. (Psalm 139.7-12), ”

@pinchesp said: “Nyinyi vile nawaona mshanyanduana…..infact you rehersed this position time ya sekete😋😂.”

@mumbiceci replied: “As much as i was your fan zile days za kitambo u think you should sit down and rethink..first u escaped ile dusit attack many people died…now you escaped the road accident…there is something here which GOD is trying to tell you but you have too much pride to even see it…..its okay to do what you love but HE is not happy..if you know you know.”

Also Read: Gospel Singer Willy Paul Goes Off On Fan For Calling Him Gay

A section of his fans felt, the singer was justified to do what he felt was good for him.

@shankaron_suleiman said: “You people let the guy be why asking if its gospel and you know very wel it isn’t..this guy has choice over his career music and we should support him rather than Critisize him. His a great performer and a great singer and that doesn’t make him low from his God. We will all ve accountable of our own deeds so let’s stop pretend to be saints and support him🔥.”

@lindabelinda_ronney said: “So this Nandy ndiye kapepo kalitumwa kwako na shetani ndo kakutoe kwa mungu?anyway life is full of choices n none of us is holy ,its just that uv shown the public otherwise all pple sin,each of us will carry our own cross.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu