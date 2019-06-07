in NEWS

Viraj Apartment Management Demands New Currency Notes For Rent From Tenants

Viraj
The management of Viraj apartments have given notice to tenants that they will begin transacting with only new notes and will not be accepting the new notes.

They said that the notice was operational with immediate effect. This notice comes just days after the President and the Central Bank Governor unveiled the new notes on Madaraka day.

According to one tenant, the agreement requires tenants to pay the moneys in cash and not through any other methods.

Viraj Apartments
Kenyans on twitter reacted angrily after blogger Robert Alai posted the notice, some said that the demand was an attempt to get rid of illegally obtained money.

here are some of the reactions:

Speaking after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech at Narok during the celebrations, Njoroge mentioned: “We have launched new banknotes in accordance with the constitution.

“We are withdrawing all the older Ksh.1,000 bank notes. The new banknotes will be immune to corruption,” he asserted.

He further noted that Kenyans have until October 1, 2019, to exchange all the older bank notes.

Written by Merxcine Cush

