Viraj Apartment Management Demands New Currency Notes For Rent From Tenants

The management of Viraj apartments have given notice to tenants that they will begin transacting with only new notes and will not be accepting the new notes.

They said that the notice was operational with immediate effect. This notice comes just days after the President and the Central Bank Governor unveiled the new notes on Madaraka day.

According to one tenant, the agreement requires tenants to pay the moneys in cash and not through any other methods.

Kenyans on twitter reacted angrily after blogger Robert Alai posted the notice, some said that the demand was an attempt to get rid of illegally obtained money.

here are some of the reactions:

I hope they aren't taking new notes in order to justify the source of their old currency notes. If not, Thank you Viraj Management for playing your role in the fight against corruption (ill gotten money). — Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech) June 7, 2019

They want to receive new notes and then take the old notes they have been holding as rent paid. Money Laundering — Forgotten Native (@NativeForgotten) June 7, 2019

I live there. Their agreement states that all payments are in cash. In fact they demand your Kra pin. If you fail to pay on time, the penalties are out of this world. Do these guys pay taxes? — Sagent (@mashtroy) June 7, 2019

Speaking after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech at Narok during the celebrations, Njoroge mentioned: “We have launched new banknotes in accordance with the constitution.

“We are withdrawing all the older Ksh.1,000 bank notes. The new banknotes will be immune to corruption,” he asserted.

He further noted that Kenyans have until October 1, 2019, to exchange all the older bank notes.

