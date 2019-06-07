Police Seize 16 Pieces of Ivory In Nakuru, Man And Son Arrested

Police on Thursday seized 16 pieces of elephant tusks at a rented house in Pipeline estate, Nakuru County.

During the operation, police arrested a 50-year-old man and his son, 28, who were cornered as they stepped out to meet a buyer from Nairobi.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu confirmed the incident, saying police were acting on a tip-off from members of the public who became suspicious after spotting a strange car – Toyota Fielder with registration number KCG 552N – in the estate.

Read: DCI Seize 135 Bales Of Bhang In Nakuru, One Suspect Arrested

“Two men were seen entering a small rented room where they were later arrested with the elephant tusks and two bags of charcoal,” the officer said.

The suspects told the police that they had traveled from Eldoret.

Matu warned locals against the illegal business, adding that it was his first time to come across such a big number of elephant tusks from individuals.

Also Read: Nakuru MP David Gikaria Released From Police Custody After Dramatic Arrest

On her part, Kenya Wildlife Service Senior Warder Catherine Wambani said it’s unfortunate that the country continues to lose its wildlife because of selfish individuals.

Wambani urged locals to alert the police whenever they come across such incidents.

Matu said the suspects are in police custody and will be arraigned in court today, Friday 7.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu