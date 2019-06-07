Police Arrest Two Suspects Linked To Robberies At TRM And Garden City Malls

Police have arrested two people who have been robbing customers at the Thika Road Mall and the Garden City Mall especially those withdrawing money at ATMs.

Rebecca Kinuthia Waruguru and Stephen Otieno Orupto were arrested on Friday morning at Garden City Mal. They are believed to be part of a five member gang that have been on police radar after a series of crimes.

“It’s a persistent problem where customers from TRM and Garden City are targeted. Last Friday someone went to withdraw cash from Garden City Mall and guards realized he was being trailed…..Today the same characters went back trailing yet another person,” he said.

The gangs robbed their last victim Sh 500000 after withdrawing from the bank.

