Two Petroleum Tankers Burst Into Fiery Flames After Collision Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Two petroleum tankers on Friday morning burst into flames following a collision at Marula along Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The two tanker trucks collided in the early morning, causing gallons of fuel to spill out into the roadway and reportedly erupting into fireballs.

The accident occurred after the driver of one of the tankers that was heading to Nakuru from Naivasha decided to overtake a fleet of vehicles meeting head-on with the oncoming truck.

Read:

The tankers which are said to have been transporting fuel released a plume of smoke about three kilometers long and a kilometer wide.

Police are currently carrying out evacuations near the surrounding area as the fire is claimed to be spreading forth.

The accident has since caused a traffic snarl up along the busy highway.

One occupant in the oil tanker was left trapped while the occupants of the trailer heading to Nakuru managed to escape.

According to Naivasha SCPC Samuel Waweru: “The injured driver sustained leg fractures but is now in a stable condition after being checked in at the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu