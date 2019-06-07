Mary Kilobi Surprises Hubby Francis Atwoli With An Enchanting Birthday Bash (Photos)

KTN News Swahili-anchor Mary Kilobi on Thursday treated her husband with a lovely surprise birthday recognition at his office.

Sharing a captivating message on her Instagram page, Mrs Atwoli captioned: “May the Almighty God continue to bless you, Keep you strong, Healthy and Happy and May He watch over you for us! Francis Atwoli Ebs Mbs. Unapendwa Ajabu! Happy birthday Mr Amazing! ” Kilobi concluded.

She shared photos of them together as well as one of her feeding her “Mr Amazing” a piece of cake.

Atwoli ,who was born on June 6, just turned 70 years-old and seems to be just getting started.

It is reported that the outspoken trade unionist was in his COTU office in the morning, as usual, when happy birthday songs rented the floor.

It was then that his beauty showed up while carrying the birthday cake which was emblazoned with COTU corporate white and purple colours for her love.

Ms Kilobi is claimed to be Atwoli’s third wife. Their union was brought to light last year.

Their love seems to be getting better despite the numerous ill talks against them. During her bulletins she often introduces herself as Mary Kilobi Atwoli.

