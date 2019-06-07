Kilimani Police Station On The Spot For Releasing Malik Heights Arson Suspect Under Unclear Circumstances

Police at the Kilimani station are being probed for releasing Malik Heights arson suspect Abdirazak Yussuf Adow.

The suspect allegedly presented himself at the Kilimani police station but the police officer asked him to leave the station and return on Thursday. Senior officers are now probing the circumstances under which the suspect whose name and image are have been circulated was freed.

There is an ongoing manhunt to arrest Yussuf Adow who is seen on CCTV cameras arriving at the Malik Heights building with a jerrican shortly before the fire broke out.

Abdirzak Yusuf Adow who is a former broker for Alhusnain Motors Limited went to the parking area where he sprinkled the fuel and lit a fire before he ran away using the staircase.

Detectives are said to have visited his Nairobi homes in Eastleigh and Kileleshwa but did not find him. He is on the run but was trailed to a Pangani hideout. He will soon be arrested.

“We told his people to let him know he is wanted. He has been placed at the scene of the incident and it is believed he was bitter with the business at the building where he was a broker,” said an officer aware of the probe, as quoted by the Standard.

Alhusnain, which occupies the ground floor of the building where the fire started, lost 69 vehicles worth Ksh600 million in the Monday night incident.

