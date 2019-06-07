Sonko Now Demanding Apology From The Star Over HIV Status Story

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is now demanding an apology from the Star publication, following a story they published alleging that he is HIV positive.

Sonko, through his lawyer Cecil Miller, gave the Radio Africa-owned publication to publish an apology or face litigation.

The Nairobi County chief wants the Star retract the story, and publish an apology in words acceptable to him and given similar prominence to the initial publication.

According to Sonko, the story headlined ‘How HIV report helped Sonko out of Kamiti Maximum Prison’ was published without first contacting him to get his side of the story.

“The malicious and spiteful statement were published without inquiring into the truth or falsity and counter-checking with our clients on the issues published,” read part of the letter.

The story which appeared on the front page and sixth page of the publication claimed that he once escaped from Shimo la Tewa and was re-arrested in 1999.

Here’s the demand letter:-

Star claims that the documents used to release him from prison before completing his jail term were kept under wraps.

“He was sentenced to serve 12 months imprisonment in respect of each count to run concurrently. He is now remaining with about three months to complete the sentence. The applicant has been distinguished as an HIV positive patient and this has been confirmed by medical evidence on record,” the Star quoted a judgement they claimed to be in possession.

Kahawa Tungu could not independently confirm the authenticity of the documents the star used, which they have since added to their online version of the story.

The judge who allegedly issued the ruling, Samuel Oguk, passed on.

On his side, Sonko has never spoken about his HIV status publicly.

