Former Speakers To Pocket Ksh120 Million On Top Of Retirement Benefits

Former speakers of the National Assembly Ekwee Ethuro, Kenneth Marende and Francis ole Kaparo will receive Ksh120 million on their retirement benefits as a “golden handshake benefits”.

The speakers, who have been receiving monthly retirement benefits, will also enjoy the same status as former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki. This was deliberated by the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC).

The three also receive medical insurance and their staffers such as personal assistants, secretaries, messengers, housekeepers and drivers are paid using taxpayers’ money.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission just like the case with the Office of the President should budget for the three retired Speakers,” said BAC as quoted by Business Daily.

Currently, the speakers receive Ksh554,400 as monthly allowance, a lump sum send-off of Ksh13.8 million and monthly fuel allowance of Ksh173,250.

They also get a saloon car of 1,800cc and a four-wheel, 3000cc engine capacity vehicle, both replaceable every four years.

In the financial year 2019/2020, former government officials will pocket at least Ksh1.5 billion, an amount that is set to reach Ksh2 billion by 2020.

