CS Sports Amina Mohamed Pays Harambee Stars Surprise Visit In France

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has on Friday, June 7, 2019, paid the Kenya National Team, Harambee Stars, a surprise visit prior to their pre-AFCON friendly match against Madagascar.

This as she pledged the government’s support to the team ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya is set to take part in for the first time in 15 years.

“I want to wish you well as you represent the country on this big stage,” said Amb. Amina.

“For as long as I am here, I want to assure you of my full support. Kenyans are fully behind you and we are looking forward to positive results,” she added, in her address to the players.

The surprise visit came as the team prepared to leave for the Stade Robert-Robin where Kenya is set to play Madagascar in an international friendly match, slated for 9 pm EAT.

