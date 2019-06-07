Co-op Bank Announces Suspension Of Services On Saturday Night For Upgrade

Co-operative Bank Of Kenya will on Saturday night suspend its services for ten hours in a bid to upgrade its systems.

In a public notice issued today, the lender said that the move will affect all its banking services including ATMs, mobile banking, visa card, agencies, saccolink, account to Mpesa and vice-versa and Kenswitch.

“This is to notify all Co-operative Bank customers and general public that we will be upgrading our IT network to improve system performance and provide faster banking services. Therefore, all our banking services will be switched off from 10pm Saturday 8th June to 8.00am Sunday 9th June 2019,” read the notice in part.

Read: Isuzu, Co-op Bank Ink Deal To Allow Daily Payment Of Vehicle Mortgages

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu