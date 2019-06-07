7-year-old Boy Hospitalised After Being Knocked Down By Car In DP Ruto’s Convoy

A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia County after he was knocked down on Friday evening by a car in Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy.

Police reports indicate that the vehicle involved in the accident was carrying the DP’s press team.

The accident happened at around 4:50pm when the DP’s convoy was exiting St. Benedict’s Budalangi Secondary School where he had just concluded his address.

Speaking to a local media, mother to the Standard one pupil, Rosemary Adema, said her son is in a “heartbreaking medical state.”

According to eyewitness account, the DP’s security team prevented a Good Samaritan from picking the boy after he was knocked down.

“They [DP Ruto’s security team] placed him on the roadside. He had serious breathing complications at the time. The boy’s parents rushed to the scene and took him to hospital, ” said a witness.

A police source at Port Victoria, who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said a report of the incident has since been filed at the station.

The DP, who was in the County to launch development projects, handed over of a five-acre parcel of land to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute from the county government.

“We appreciate Busia County for providing land to the national government for the construction of a fisheries research and training centre, which will spur the marine industry through sharing best practices and advancing knowledge,” Ruto announced.

He also launched a Ksh5.8 billion 10,000-acre Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project that is expected to benefit households living in Port Victoria.

