Boniface Ambani Drags AFC Leopards To Court Over Polls

Former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani has dragged AFC Leopards to court over the club’s forthcoming elections on June 23, 2019.

Ambani, who was salivating for the post of chairman and was locked out of the process by the Election Management Group, wants to be cleared to contest.

In a High Court petition certified urgent and will be heard on June19, 2019, the former Leopards striker argues that by locking him out, the elections team has violated his constitutional rights.

Kahawa Tungu has since gathered that Ambani’s name was excluded from the list of contestants, which has Dan Shikanda as the leading contender, because he has not been a club member for the last three years as required.

However, his lawyer Elvis Majani argues that the current constitution which is being used to conduct the elections is merely a draft because it is yet to be registered and that the old constitution adopted in 2013 only talks of being a dully registered member to contest for any post.

He also offers that the elections body has been illegally constituted.

“They cannot use a draft constitution which they say will be passed during the elections to lock out an aspirant, the best thing to do was to pass it first then conduct elections after,” Elvis said.

“We don’t want to stop the process but all we want is Ambani name to be included in the list of candidates for chairmanship,” he added.

