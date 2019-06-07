Bishop Deya: I Cheated On My Wife While In England To Avoid Prostate Cancer

Controversial Bishop Gilbert Deya, who for years hit headlines for his miracle-babies ministry, has revealed details of his relationship with now divorced wife, Mary Deya.

In an interview with The Standard, Deya confessed to cheating on his wife, who was in Kenya while he stayed in England, to avoid getting prostate cancer as he could not stay without a woman.

Deya said their marriage with Mary hit the rocks, as Mary failed to trust him, adding that his efforts to withdraw a divorce suit he filed against her didn’t save their marriage either.

“The reason why my wife divorced me is she still believes I have stayed alone for many years and she doesn’t agree that I was faithful, which is normal. When I was in England, I stayed there for 15 years, I’m a human being, I could not be without a woman because that could give me prostate cancer, ” Deya said.

The bishop went ahead to admit he has a woman in England.

“A young old man like me, I must admit I have a woman in England, ” he added.

Deya and Mary have been facing child theft charges under their Miracle Babies ministry. They’re accused of committing the offence between 1994 and 2004 at Mountain View Estate, Nairobi.

In 2017, Deya was deported from the UK after his appeal over the extradition request was rejected.

He was charged and pleaded not guilty to five counts of child stealing. The court remanded him at Kamiti Prison.

In May 2018, Deya was released from prison on a 10 million shillings bond or bail of a similar amount by High Court judge, Justice Luka Kimaru.

On the other hand, In 2014, Mary was jailed for three years for stealing a baby at the Kenyatta National Hospital in 2005.

Last year, the man of the clothe, claimed his wife was to blame for all his tribulations.

Bishop Deya said he was in London running his ministry when all the ‘miracle baby business’ was taking place in Kenya.

Vowing to pursue a divorce, Deya said he was not sure if the baby Mary had allegedly delivered was his, alluding that the woman might have cheated.

