UoN Student Arrested For Sending Threatening Texts To Njoro MP Charity Chepkwony

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 30-year-old Masters student for sending threatening messages to Njoro MP Charity Chepkwony.

The University of Nairobi student, Alex Anyolo, is noted to have been sending threatening messages to the female legislator as well as five other MPs.

He is accused of attempting to extort the legislators.

The DCI noted: “A 30-year-old Masters student at # UON has been arrested by # DCI Detectives from the HQs following a threatening report made by the Hon. Charity Chepkwony,MP for Njoro. Mr. Alex Anyolo had been sending threatening messages to the complainant & FIVE other MPs with intent to Extort.”

According to the DCI, the suspect had already received money from another Member of Parliament.

The DCI further added that Mr Anyolo already admitted to sending the messages with the intent to extort money.

It was also revealed that several assorted Sim Cards including one that sent the messages,handsets and different ID cards were recovered by the detectives.

Further investigations are being carried out.

