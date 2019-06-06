Two Police Officers Among Five Arrested For Masquerading As NEMA Officials To Defraud Public

Two Administration Police officers have been arrested alongside three other people for masquerading as National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) officials to defraud members of the public.

The five, who were arrested in Lunga Lunga township on Thursday, targeted motorists and members of the public who failed to meet NEMA requirements.

They are Corporal Benson Njoroge Mburu attached at Kiamumbi AP post, Constable Margaret Maina of Kamiti Corner post, Duncan Njogu Mukono, Grace Wambui Ndungu and Purity Mumbi Njagi.

Read: Police In Lamu Arrest Colleague For Attempting To Rape Woman

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two AP officers were masquerading as security for the four civilians impersonating NEMA officials.

The DCI added that a Nissan Tiida was confiscated during the operation.

“The five suspects had already received money from more than three complainants including Ksh25,000 sent to Duncan Njogu’s Mobile phone. The Kwale @NemaKenya County Officers confirmed that the suspects were not their officers, ” DCI posted on Twitter.

During the operation, one suspect managed to escape arrest and is being sought by police.

Also Read: Police Inspector Shot Dead, 2 Children Kidnapped by Armed Cattle Rustlers In Samburu

The suspects are in custody and will be arraigned on Friday.

FIVE suspects among them two @APSKenya officers were today arrested within Lunga Lunga Township for harassing and Extorting money from bus/people who had failed #NEMA requirements. The officers were masquerading as security for the FOUR civilians personating @NemaKenya officers. pic.twitter.com/jkKryZqg5a — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 6, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu