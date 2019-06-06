in ENTERTAINMENT

TV Presenter Slaps Bypasser For Interrupting His Set (Video)

179 Views

TV Presenter
Journalists at A Press Conference / COURTESY

A frustrated Charles Gikunga of Inooro TV was caught on camera slapping a by passer for passing in front of him as he was reporting.

The visibly agitated journalist waves his hand towards the by passer attempting to scare him aware from passing in front of the camera but the man still passed.

The incident left the onlookers laughing as it was based on relapse.

Read:St Stephen’s Girls Principal Allegedly Incites Students To Attack 3 Standard Group Journalists

This comes a few months aster Citizen TV’s Hassan Mugambi lost his cool after fellow journalists blocked his view while he was on live TV.

“I was live on Citizen TV, when the selfish and quite inconsiderate group decided to form a human ring around the CS’s venue for press conference. Our cameraperson couldn’t get a decent shot of the CS, who was about to address the journalists. Until that incident, we had agreed that no one would block the frontal space of the venue, where the CS made his address. However, the group quickly forgot our agreement, and decided to defy it, with some occupying that space while carrying their smartphones. I was, consequently, angry because our news director was shouting in my ear piece asking for a clear shot. I found myself being aggressive toward the group,” Hassan Mugambi he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

caf president

CAF President Ahmad Reportedly Arrested In France Over Corruption

Othaya Deputy County Boss Henry Ochako Accused Of Threatening To Kill Bishop Wahome Of Helicopter Ministries