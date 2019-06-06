Telkom Kenya Partners With Nairobi City County to provide free public Wi-fi in the City

Telkom Kenya has announced a partnership with Nairobi County Government and Meelin Media Limited to provide free public wireless internet in select parts of the city.

According to Telkom Kenya, the initiative dubbed Link Kenya Project will see three internet hotspots deployed within the central business district, around Aga Khan Walk, Memorial Park, and Ambassador.

Each of the hotspots has a double-sided 55-inch LCD screen that will run paid advertisements to cater for the cost of maintenance.

The Link Kenya Project is modeled on a similar initiative that was implemented in New York City in 2015, dubbed LinkNYC, which has 9.5 feet tall kiosks fitted with 55-inch HD displays and fast, secure public wi-fi in the city.

The initiative looks to partner with other like-minded players to help in the dissemination of critical social and educative information layered on connectivity and via the visual kiosks.

