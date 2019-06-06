in NEWS

Swedish Smugglers Go Undetected By KAA Officials, Arrested At Oslo Airport With 184,000 Tramadol Tablets

149 Views

The Norwegian police have arrested two Swedish Nationals transporting the phamarceutical drug tramadol. The two were in a flight from Kenya.

The had two huge suitcases each. The young men told the police that they were just clothes, but after a thorough search, authorities found 184,000 tablets with the drug tramadol.

Read: Police In Lamu Arrest Colleague For Attempting To Rape Woman

Tramadol is a drug that works on the central nervous system. The drug has a morphine-like effect and should not be used for a long time.

The peddlers claimed that they were not together but said that they were both at a wedding.

It is unclear how such a large consignment of drugs passed through a Kenyan airport unnoticed.

It remains a mystery how Kenya Airport Authority officers who conduct searches did not detect the contents of the suitcases.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Grace Msalame, Wilbroda, Kansiime Among Female Celebs Begging for the Attention of Bien of Sautisol after “Manhood” Pic