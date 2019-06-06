Sudan Suspended From African Union Over Military Crackdown On Protesters

The African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) has suspended the participation of Sudan in all AU activities after the death of over 108 people in clashes between the police and protesters.

The suspension will hold until the troubled country establishes a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, which AU termed as the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis.

“The # AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of # Sudan in all # AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis,” tweeted AU.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting by the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after a series of violent dispersal of protesters in Khatoum that has led to several deaths and injuries of civilians.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, at least 108 have been confirmed dead while over 500 have been injured in the fracas.

Journalist have been barred from reporting from the country which is under a Transitional Military Council (TMC) leadership after former President Omar Al-Bashir was ousted through protests.

AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday called for an “immediate and transparent investigation in order to hold all those responsible accountable”.

The United States has called on Sudan’s military rulers to “desist from violence” and urged talks with protesters to resume.

“The United States condemns the recent attacks on protesters in Sudan,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

In retaliation to the military crackdown, the Sudanese Professionals Association asked people to block main roads and bridges on Thursday to “paralyse public life across the country”.

