Sonko Issues Tough Warning To Saumu’s Attackers, Claims State Operatives Sent Them

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday issued a stern warning to his daughter’s attackers, who assaulted her together with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on June 2 at Kasarani, Nairobi.

Addressing the issue through his Facebook broadcast in the evening, the County Boss warned the attackers whom he alleged that devoted to get to him through any means.

The irate governor further divulged that the attackers were sent by “state operatives.”

Read: Attacked Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Dating Sonko’s Daughter Saumu

He noted: “I want to tell the system that you cannot plot evil against people every day.”

According to him, an unnamed police officer led the goons who attacked his daughter before the Senator stepped in to try to protect her and in turn was severely injured.

Sonko asserted: “So that you know this case is by the system, the Senator is in fighting for his life in the ICU but the person who was arrested was released on a Ksh 20,000 cash bail.

Read also: Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Attacked In Kasarani, Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital

“The games the system is trying to play on me…I am not a fool my friend,” he added.

Additionally, Sonko revealed that on 31,May, 2019, a group of five armed men tried to break into his Upper Hill residence but were captured on surveillance cameras.

They later ran off after his bodyguards shot in the air to disperse them however, one of them was unable to escape and was arrested.

Read also: Citizen’s #JKLive Show Ends Unceremoniously As Thing Get Out Of Hand For Governor Sonko’s Interview

The napped goon later divulged that they were executing an order that had been sent to them. He did not reveal who sent them though. The suspect is currently in the custody of police.

Senator Loitiptip is currently admitted at Aga Khan Hospital where he is fighting for his life, after being severely assaulted, leaving his with deep head wounds.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu