President Kenyatta Bans Single-use Plastics In Protected Areas

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced a ban on single-use plastics in protected areas in the country.

Announcing the move on World Environmental Day, the president stated that the ban will cover national parks, forests and beaches.

The ban which will become effective on June 5, 2020, comes two years after Kenya banned the use, manufacture and sale of environmentally harmful plastics, polythene bags and packaging materials.

“As you are aware, Kenya is hosting the global environment programme and has remained a campaigner for a sustainable environment. In light of this commitment, two years ago we banned the use, manufacture and sale of environmentally harmful plastics, polythene bags and packaging materials,” the President said.

“Building on this, today we are announcing another ban on single-use plastics in all our protected areas, including National Parks, beaches, forests and conservation areas, effective 5th June 2020,” he continued.

The President made the announcement in Canada where he was addressing the plenary session of the ongoing Women Deliver 2019 Conference.

Years after the government banned the use of plastic bags in a gazette notice dated March 14, 2017, the ban has largely taken effect. However, some parts of the country still use the bags, whose source is said to be neighbouring Uganda country.

In March, the National Environmental Management Authority NEMA) announced that it was banning non-woven bags.

In a statement, NEMA said cost-effectiveness of producing the woven bags led companies to produce low-quality, single-use bags that would eventually lead to environmental degradation as a result of poor disposal.

However, the ban which was to take effect on April 1, 2019, was suspended by the high court pending hearing of an application filed in court by the Importers and Small Traders Association.

