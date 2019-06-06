Othaya Deputy County Boss Henry Ochako Accused Of Threatening To Kill Bishop Wahome Of Helicopter Ministries

Othaya Deputy County Commissioner Henry Ochako has been accused of threatening to kill Bishop Thomas Wahome of the Helicopter Ministries.

According to information received by Kahawa Tungu, Bishop Wahome alleges that the commissioner has been trying to tamper with the proceedings of a court case against a Nyeri chief and is out for his blood.

The chief,Paul Gachiri Wageni ,had been charged with stealing two terrier dogs in December 2016 at Kihuri village.

He is claimed to have stolen the dogs valued at Ksh300,000 from Helicopter Ministries.

“On the unknown date during the month of December 2016 at Kihuri village in Nyeri South sub-county within Nyeri county, stole two dog, terrier breed valued at Ksh 300,000 the property of Thomas Wahome Njuguna,” the charge sheet reads.

In an appeal drafted by the Bishop to the Othaya Deputy County boss, Wahome calls on him to let investigators do their due diligence. Wahome further claims that Officer Ochako has been using the police from Othaya to interfere with the court process, as he advises them on how to handle it.

Gachiri is even claimed to have insisted that the Othaya Police Station officers to carry out the investigations, a fact which has troubled the Bishop who seeks to have officers from other stations to proceed with the probe.

Bishop Wahome noted: “It is not a must that Othaya Police Station carry out the investigations to that case. It can be done by any police station without officer Ochako being aware of it.”

Officer Ochako is further accused of rallying all Othaya chiefs to always be present in court during the hearings of the case against Gachiri. He is also accused of paying masses of people money so as to appear in court in support of the accused, Gachiri.

Following Officer Ochako’s influence in the region, Bishop Wahome has feared for his life as it is alleged that he is out for his blood due to his close ties with the chief Gachiri.

Asserting his resilience, Wahome has asked the deputy county commissioner to draft a letter to the court for him to be enlisted as an interested party, or else he ought to cease interfering with the court process.

While appearing before Othaya Resident Magistrate Monicah Munyendo, Gachiri denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

The court hearings are still ongoing.

