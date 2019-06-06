in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Striker Nicholas Kipkirui’s Dad Passes On

149 Views

nicholas kipkirui
Gor Mahia's Nicholas Kipkirui. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui has lost his dad, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old Kenyan international joined Gor Mahia from Zoo FC or Kericho last season.

He was one of the team’s standout performer, scoring seven goals in all all competitions and helping them retain their league title.

Gor Mahia also reached unprecedented CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals with Kipkirui playing a crucial role.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Othaya Deputy County Boss Henry Ochako Accused Of Threatening To Kill Bishop Wahome Of Helicopter Ministries
diamond platnumz

Diamond Platnumz Excites Crowd As He Strips For Female Fan (Video)