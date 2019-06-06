Gor Mahia Striker Nicholas Kipkirui’s Dad Passes On

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui has lost his dad, the club has confirmed.
Some sad news.
Our very own @NKipkirui7 has lost his dad today. Our thoughts are with him and his family.
May Mzee Rest Well 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5JwAefRi3i
— Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) June 6, 2019
The 21-year-old Kenyan international joined Gor Mahia from Zoo FC or Kericho last season.
He was one of the team’s standout performer, scoring seven goals in all all competitions and helping them retain their league title.
Gor Mahia also reached unprecedented CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals with Kipkirui playing a crucial role.
