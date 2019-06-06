Money In The Bank, Good Sex Making Me Fat – Zari Hassan Confesses

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has a new man in her life and by the look of things, the mystery man is doing just about everything right.

King Bae or Mr M as she likes to call him not only takes cares of her five children when she is away on business but is also “fattening” her up.

In a SnapChat post, the Brooklyn College director noted that her life is so good that she has been putting on weight.

Read:

In the post, Diamond Platnumz’s ex-girlfriend is in her gym outfit because well, she has to stay fit for her new man and the wedding which remains a well guarded secret.

“Healthy kids, gd food, gd sex, money in the bank and peace of mind. Everything is making me fat. Gym is the only solution. I don’t want problems to lose weight. Chei, problems will finish you in a day (sic),” she captioned the picture.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu