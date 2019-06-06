Murdered Meru Catholic Priest Was In The Company Of Lover Of Six Years

A Meru based Catholic priest murdered outside a bar in the wee hours of Tuesday morning had been in a relationship with a 25-year-old woman for the past six years.

Eutychus Murangiri, 32, a priest at Limbine Parish in Tigania West, was in the company of two other people, a man and a woman.

The two have been in police custody helping with investigations into the matter.

Read:

According to the woman who confessed to dating the deceased and a teacher based in Kajiado, they have been together since 2013 while she was still in college.

They often met on Mondays, Murangiri’s official day from work.

On the material day, she told the police, the priest picked her up in Meru and drove to a hotel in Makutano. They were joined by Murangiri’s male friend.

Read Also:

The woman is said to have left the two men at around midnight when she retired to bed.

“She said she was tired, excused herself and went to the room. The two men were left drinking,” a source told the Standard.

Later, the priest and his male friend apparently left the hotel to get miraa about 100 metres to the Meru-Maua junction.

Read Also:

They would be accosted by thugs as they walked back to his car which he intended to park closer to the hotel.

He suffered stub wounds.

He will be laid to rest on Monday, Meru Catholic Diocese spokesman Oreste Murimi has said, at the Mujwa Catholic Cemetery.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu