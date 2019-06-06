Land Rover Defender 2020 Prototype Undergoes Off-Road Tests In Laikipia – Photos

The new LandRover Defender prototype underwent its first and exclusive testing at the Borana Conservancy in Laikipia County, photos have shown.

The prototype was used in supporting wildlife conservation charity group, Tusk, in its most recent lion conservation initiatives.

Photos seen by this writer shows the off-roader traversing different terrains of the 14,000 hectares conservancy, from flat plains, rutted tracks, rocky inclines, and river banks, tracking radio-collared lions and transporting supplies.

Read: Price Of Huawei P30 Pro Drops From Over Ksh100,000 To Ksh13,000 In Some UK Sites

“We are now in the advanced stages of the new Defender’s testing and development phase. Working with our partners at Tusk in Kenya enabled us to gather valuable performance data,” Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said. “The Borana reserve features a wide range of challenging environments, making it a perfect place to test to the extreme the all-terrain attributes of the new Defender.”

The SUV prototype was painted in camouflaged colours to suit wild surrounding and is fitted with a built-in raised air intake.

Apart from crossing the ‘challenging’ terrains, the LandRover Defender is seen pulling loaded trailers across the conservancy.

Read: Uber Black Launches Feature That Silences ‘Noisy’ Drivers

“This year marks Tusk’s Year of the Lion. Our aim is to raise awareness of the alarming decline in lion populations across Africa. Fortunately, within the Borana Conservancy, there are a number of groups of lion and tracking and monitoring their movements across this vast and tough environment is vital in order to protect them and reduce any conflict with neighbouring communities.

The new Defender took everything in its stride, from deep river wading to climbing rocky trails,” said Charles Mayhew MBE, Chief Executive of Tusk.

The car is set to be unveiled later this year and is set to phase out the previous Landrover from the company.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu