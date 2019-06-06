James Githii Mburu Appointed KRA Commissioner General, Replacing John Njiraini

James Githii Mburu is the next Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General.

This is following an appointment by Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich gazetted on Thursday.

His three-year term takes effect on July 1, 2019.

“IN EXERCISE of powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning appoints James Githii Mburu to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, the gazette notice read in part.

Mburu, who is KRA’s Intelligence and Strategic Operations Commissioner, was among five Kenyans shortlisted in the race to succeed John Njiraini following an advertisement of the position on April 24.

Other candidates who were shortlisted for the top job are Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello and Duncan Otieno Nduru.

Activist Okiya Omtatah, director at Justice and Development (KEJUDE) Trust, had moved to court to stop Mburu’s appointment.

According to the agency, Mr Mburu is unsuitable for appointment as Commissioner General on claims that they have evidence that he condoned illegalities by junior staff to steal from taxpayers billions of shillings.

“We submit that Mr James Githii Mburu is unsuitable for appointment as Commissioner General because we have evidence that he condoned or covered up illegalities by junior staff that cost the taxpayer billions of shilling, and both under declared and failed to collect taxes due to government,” they mentioned.

Making reference to a former letter, the organization noted that they hold in possession a letter which Mburu wrote to the Managing Director, HI-Plast Ltd, which exposes fraudulent activities by KRA.

On Friday, Omtatah, said he was blocked from accessing KRA offices to submit a memorandum objecting the appointment of Mburu as the KRA Commissioner General.

Earlier, Omtatah had failed to secure orders barring KRA from shortlisting Mburu.

