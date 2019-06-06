Grace Msalame, Wilbroda, Kansiime Among Female Celebs Begging for the Attention of Bien of Sautisol after “Manhood” Pic

Female celebrities in Kenya and abroad are all over Instagram struggling to get the attention of Bien Aime of Sautisol after the Sautisol group lead singer posted a picture which showed what the women believe is his manhood.

The ladies became so itched after Bien posted the photo under the viral #NviiriChallenge which was started after Nviiri the Storyteller who was featured in Sauti Sol’s song Extravaganza song showing his massive sugarcane protruding.

View this post on Instagram #NviiriChallenge 😂 A post shared by BIEN-AIME ALUSA BARAZA (@bienaimesol) on May 30, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

Seems like Sautisol planted the omieri and Nviiri so as to garner views for the new song.

Some of the ladies who have struggled to get the attention of Biene Aime of Sautisol are Wilbroda, Yemi Alade, Kansiime, Fena Gitu who is known to be a lesbian, TV host Grace Msalame, fashionista Annabel Onyango among others.

View this post on Instagram #NviiriChallenge 😂 A post shared by Papa Soul (@bensoulmusic) on May 30, 2019 at 6:26am PDT

While some of the women congratulated long time girlfriend of Bien Chiki Omukwe aka Chiki Kuruka.

Some of the comments are below;

eddah_bange Nimeambia macho yangu see no evil na hivyo ndio nimefunika eyelashes wakati nimemaliza kuangalia sweater…

Nimeambia macho yangu see no evil na hivyo ndio nimefunika eyelashes wakati nimemaliza kuangalia sweater… chikikuruka Dead!!!!

Dead!!!! starchebet Waluhya kujeni hii side kidogo…

Waluhya kujeni hii side kidogo… sowairina Lakini umeweka nini huko ndani😩🙆🏾‍♀️

Lakini umeweka nini huko ndani😩🙆🏾‍♀️ missmakori Hii ni chupa ya Minute Maid 😂😂😂

Hii ni chupa ya Minute Maid 😂😂😂 kansiime256 Is his thing disconnected from the body!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Is his thing disconnected from the body!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 joy_joan7 Hii kuni inaeza pika githeri hadi iive😂

