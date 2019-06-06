Diamond Platnumz Excites Crowd As He Strips For Female Fan (Video)

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz on Wednesday had his #OnemanOnemic show in Kahama where he left the crowd wanting more.

The Wasafi boss took the time to entertain not just the crowd but one lucky female fan. The woman got a once in a lifetime opportunity to get upclose and personal with The One crooner.

She was brought on stage where the father of three sang to her his all time hit, Eneka.

Platnumz started by taking off his shirt and feeling up on the fan. They continue dancing as he ground up on the woman.

On Tuesday the award winning artist hired a helicopter at Sh1,3 million and later bless his thousands of fans with some crispy notes.

“Kikubwa sina, ila Kidogo sitoacha kula na wenzangu….Unapoona Msafara huu wa #OneManOneMic unapita ….usisite nawe kuja kupata mkono wa Eid toka kwangu,” he wrote on Instagram.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu