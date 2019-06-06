in SPORTS

Cristiano Records 53rd Career Hat-trick As Portugal Storm Into Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb hat-trick as Portugal reached the Nations League final with victory over Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao.

Ronaldo 34, had given the hosts the lead with a stunning first-half free-kick that flew into the bottom-right corner, wrong-footing Swiss keeper Yann Sommer.

Switzerland leveled in the second period when Ricardo Rodriguez tucked away a video assistant referee-awarded penalty moments after referee Felix Brych had initially signaled for a penalty at the other end.

But after consulting his pitch-side monitor, the decision was expunged and he instead gave a spot-kick for Nelson Semedo’s foul on Switzerland’s Steven Zuber.

Incensed by the decision, the hosts struggled to build any rhythm as the game appeared to drift towards extra-time.

However, Ronaldo made the crucial difference late on, sweeping Bernardo Silva’s cross into the bottom-right corner, before firing into the same spot 102 seconds later.

It brought up his 53rd hat-trick for club and country.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

