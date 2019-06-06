CAF President Ahmad Reportedly Arrested In France Over Corruption

The president of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad was arrested on Thursday morning at a hotel in Paris, where he was staying to attend the FIFA Congress, according to Jeune Afrique.

Ahmad Ahmad was arrested on Thursday morning around 8:30 am at the Berri Hotel in Paris, to be heard by the services of the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offenses (Oclif).

This arrest could be linked to the contract unilaterally broken by CAF with the German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.

Read:

A signing of a contract which, according to the former secretary general of the continental forum Amr Fahmy, was favored by the proximity between Ahmad Ahmad and one of the leaders of the French company, whose additional cost would reach 830 000 dollars (739 000 euros).

“All decisions were made collectively” and “transparent,” the boss of African football defended himself.

