Ben Pol Names Celebrities Sliding Into Anerlisa’s DMs (Video)

Nero Water Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai has celebrities sliding in her DM, Tanzanian fiance Ben Pol has revealed.

Speaking to Zamaradi Mketema, the Moyo Mashine hitmaker said that he has seen a couple of direct messages from “verified” persons to the Keroche breweries heiress.

According to Ben Pol, Anerlisa is a beautiful woman and the messages do not come as a surprise to him.

“Wasanii wapo ninawaona Shettah, Harmonize, Khaligraph wasanii wapo nawaona kwanza blue ticks pale verified lakini sishangai kwa sababu ni msichana mrembo na ukipata nafasi ya kukaa naye kama hivi ndio unaona uzuri wake zaidi,” he said.

Asked about whether he is with her for her fortune, the father of one noted that he did not know what Anerlisa is into when they first met.

He also maintained that the “gold-digging” comments can be detrimental to relationships. He did however say that the Anerlisa people talk about is totally different to the woman he knows and loves.

“Kusema ukweli hata unajua picha iliyopo nje picha ninayoiona mimi ni picha mbili tofauti kabisa. Watu huku nje wanaweza kusema CEO lakini Ana ninayemjua mimi ni Aner ambaye nitaamka asubuhi aakutengenezea breakfast anakuletea kitandani.

Ni Aner ambaye utakuwa umeenda kuoga ukatoka ukakuta nguo zako zimenyooshwa, kashakuchagulia nadhani vaa hivi kashakuwekea mpaka accessories. Huyu ndio Aner ninayemjua mimi,” he told Zamaradi.

He also clarified that contrary to what people might believe, he and Anerlisa have been together for close to two years and not a couple of months as has been reported.

The happy couple got engaged on April 25 while on vacation in Mombasa.

