Willy Paul Breaks Silence After Tanzania Accident Reports

Controversial gospel singer Willy Paul has finally revealed details of accident that allegedly nearly took his life and that of Tanzanian songbird Nandy.

According to media reports on Monday, the accident occurred in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Taking to his Instagram , Willy confirmed the occurrence of an accident in their convoy, stating that luckily there were no death reports.

“We are still alive. There was an accident but No death reports… #sumbawanga #nandyfestival #hallelujah1 tuko njiani, ” the singer stated.

The two were heading for Nandy’s’ show dubbed ‘Nandy Festival‘ in Sumbawanga.

Nandy’s manager also clarified that the bus was only ferrying the dancers and the backup artistes for the headliners.

“The bus was carrying band members and dancers and not the hedlining artists. So far, those who sustained injuries have been admitted at Mikumi hospital,”the manager stated.

Earlier, Tanzania media reports indicated that the two were traveling in a branded bus accompanied by other bongo artistes when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned in Mikumi area, Morogoro.

Other artistes in the convoy included rapper Juma Nature, Whozu, Stamina, Roma, Barnaba and Ice Boy.

Netizens criticized the two artists moments after the accident reports hit the interwebs.

Some said God was not pleased with their recent raunchy performance at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) during the Choma Na Ngoma Festivals, urging them to change their ‘behavior’.

During the Friday performance, the Njiwa hit maker danced suggestively with Nandy.

At some point Willy was seen grinding the 26-year-old.

The two artists rocked chats with their collabo Halleluyah about two months ago. Since then, their raunchy performances since have left tongues wagging.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans after Willy Paul’s reply post on Tuesday.

“God is sending you a message…. Stop playing with his name,” @phil_ben said.

Another user @lilianokhaveza stated: “God’s wants him back to his ministry, lakini haoni.”

“@willy.paul.msafi am sure there’s a time you’ll cry and no one will answer your cry…You can’t compete with God, ” @shiku_weru replied.

@obikede said: “@phill_ben hapa kuna mutu anapigwa radi… Hope w.Paul n lineage ya king Solomon.”

@mohour_ said: “@willy.paul.msafi icho ni kichapo unapigwa… Iyo ilikua ni advertisement sasa subiri show yenyewe.”

“Hakuna accident..ni kiki mnatafuta babaa…..acheni kuforci kiki…zamu yako itafika tu… Good things take time….if you force utakufa mapema kama umbwa…..and lemmie remind you God ain’t proud with your last performance…. Lubbish….indiot…how can you sing halleluyah na unakunwa mboro….bro we from same motherland mathare buh u going out of expectations….. Style up…and trust ukiendelea ivoh 2025 itakua ngumu kufika babaa, ” @raphael_best_daggy replied.

