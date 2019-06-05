St. Stephens Girl Who Went Missing Resurfaces After Melee At Her School

The student who went missing at St Stephens Girls Secondary has resurfaced and reunited with her mother days after the students in the school attacked KTN journalists who had gone to cover the story.

The girl reunited with her mother in their Kawangware home but could not explain where she had been for last one month.

The girl went missing after she was sent home over school fees arrears, She recalled buying drinking water at Makutano junction.

Read:

She said a woman good Samaritan helped her with money for transport which facilitated her return home.

The students who attacked the three journos; Carolyne Bii (KTN News reporter), Boniface Magana (Cameraman) and Immaculate Joseph (a driver) who were following up on a story of a missing student.

They also torched the car the three used to the school. The incident led to the closure of the school. Six students were injured during the fracas were taken to a hospital in Machakos and are in stable condition.

Read Also:

The Media Council has since condemned the attack on the journos and advised them to report the matter to the nearest police station.

“While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty,” wrote Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu